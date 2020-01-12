2020 USA Curling Junior National Championships begin in Eau Claire

The 2020 USA Curling Junior National Championships kicked off in Eau Claire Sunday night with an opening ceremony at the Eau Claire Convention Center.

Athletes 21 years old and younger from across the United States will take part in the six day competition. This year, four members of the Eau Claire Curling Club are competitors including Anya Normandeau and Noah Witte.

“This is what we work toward the entire season,” Normandeau says.

Witte says it takes a lot of hard work to get his team ready for the competition. He says his team’s goal is to win a medal.

“If you get a chance to come out and watch it is an exciting event,” Witte says.

The winners will continue on to the 2020 World Junior Championships.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the competitions. Admission is $10 per day or $50 for the week.