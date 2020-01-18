2020 USA Junior Curling Championships wrap up in Eau Claire

National champions were crowned Saturday as the 2020 USA Junior Curling Championships wrapped up at the Eau Claire Curling Club.

The men's final was a match-up between Team Violette, the three-time defending junior national champions, and Team Tuma.

In the final stone in the 10th end, Luc Violette secures the clinching point for team Violette as they defeat Team Tuma 6-4 for their fourth straight junior national championship.

"We are really proud of the way we played this week,” said Violette. “So our goal here was to come here and go undefeated and get better with every game and then move on and take the world title in Russia this year.”

The women's final between Team Strouse and Team Farrell came down to the final stone in the 11th and extra end. With the match tied, Delaney Strouse had the perfect throw into the center circle to give the young ladies, including UW-Eau Claire's Rebecca Rodgers the national title.

"It's really exciting we are a pretty young team, so we got a full year together, and then a lot of us have another year after that,” said Strouse. “Hopefully we can do a consecutive thing and that would be great."

