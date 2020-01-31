2020 Winterfest show choir competition

Hundreds of students will be singing and dancing their way to Eau Claire this weekend. The annual Winterfest show choir competition kicks will provide all day entertainment on Saturday.

The event raises funds for the choir program at Memorial High School which helps pay for scholarships for show choir costumes, choir trips, extra equipment not supplied by the District, clinicians brought in to work with the students.

Winterfest Show Choir Competition

Saturday, Feb. 1

7:30 a.m -10 p.m.

Cost - $10 Daytime or Finals -OR- $15 All Day ticket

Kids 6-12 & Memorial Students - Half price

Memorial High School, 2225 Keith St., Eau Claire

