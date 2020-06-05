2020 Wisconsin Sport Show- Fall Edition canceled

The Wisconsin Sport Show- Fall Edition announced the cancellation of their September 2020 show.

The Chippewa County Health Department issued a memo on June 1 regarding the pandemic:

“Public health experts agree that large gatherings of people in sustained, close contact greatly increases the risk for spread of the virus among those who attend the events and to the communities these individuals return to after the event. The communal nature of such events makes it especially challenging to accommodate the physical distancing and sanitation recommendations required to slow the spread of disease. This includes but is not limited to fairs, festivals, parades, and conferences."

The spring edition show is currently scheduled for March 19-21, 2021 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire.