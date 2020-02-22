2022 NFL Draft location still to be determined

According to a tweet from the Vice President of Communications for the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay hasn't been awarded the opportunity to host the 2022 NFL Draft.

His tweet came after a few other tweets that said the city had been chosen.

Jason Wahlers, the VP of Communications for the Packers, tweeted the following late Saturday morning:

As we've stated publicly in the past, The Packers/Green Bay maintain an interest in hosting the NFL Draft, but we have not been awarded that opportunity in 2022. #Packers #GoPackGo

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky also tweeted out the following as a reply to a fan Saturday regarding the possibility of a future NFL draft in Green Bay:

From what I was told, the Packers/city of Green Bay are very much in the mix - to the point that logistics are in place in case - but no decision has been made yet.

The NFL has yet to choose a city for the 2022 draft, but has chosen Cleveland for 2021, and Kansas City for 2023.