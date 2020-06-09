21-year-old charged with sexual exploitation of a child

A 21-year-old from Tomah has been charged in Monroe County court for child sex crimes that include sexual exploitation .

Court records show Cody Smith has been charged with child sexual exploitation- employ,use or induce, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and exposing genitals to a child.

Officials found images of younger children on an IP address tied to Smith.

Smith told law enforcement that he has a "messed up mind" but was working on changing his behavior. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.