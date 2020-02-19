23-year-old woman arrested after police deem Stanley-Boyd School threat not credible, sent threats to herself

A woman has been arrested after police deemed the Stanley-Boyd school threat as not credible.

Eau Claire Police Public Information Officer Josh Miller says 23-year-old Brittany Frane was arrested and booked into Eau Claire County Jail Wednesday. Frane told law enforcement that she was receiving threatening text messages from an ex-boyfriend. She showed officers some of the text messages, which included threats to kill her, her family members or anyone who attempted to stop him.

Officer Miller says during the investigation, Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensic Lab examined Frane’s cell phone and it showed Frane had sent the threatening text messages to herself and family members through an app that altered the source of the message.

Stanley-Boyd Area School District and the Stanley Police Department were made award of the situation. Stanley- Boyd Schools were put on a soft hold Tuesday after the school learned of a threat that was made towards a specific student.

Law enforcement searched the area of the school district and found nothing suspicious.

According to Officer Miller, Frane’s initial appearance is scheduled for March 18.

