246 Mafia wins National Kubb Championship in Eau Claire

The U.S. National Kubb Championship wrapped up on Sunday with 16 teams playing for the gold.

Organizers say that this year was a major success with only a couple minor changes being made.

The Championship hosted teams from all over the United States and even a team from the game's homeland, Sweden.

Eric Anderson, coordinates the event and said that over 600 spectators attended on Saturday, and about 300 showed up to watch the finals on Sunday.

"We had about 460 players on Saturday,” Anderson said. “Then for kid Kubb, we had 18 teams, so a little over 40 players for kid Kubb which is the U.S. Juniors Championship. Then our friends over in Chaska, Minnesota hosted The World One and One Championship on Friday as well and they had 64 players for that."

At the end of the day, four teams went home victorious from the Kubb capital of Wisconsin.

First place went to 246 Mafia, a team with members from Iowa and Eau Claire.

Minnesota based team, SKOL, took second place, Chaska blue took third, and Eau Claire team, Kubbitz, finished in 4th place.

