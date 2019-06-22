Hundreds of community members gathered in Phoenix Park on June 22 for Royal Credit Union’s 25th annual Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic.

The event raised money for three local charities including Stepping Stones of Dunn County, Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and The Open Door Clinic.

“What we do is give $27,500 back to the charities no matter what,” says Vicki Hoehn, Event Director. “We give that based on how many votes each charity gets so the runners who register get one free vote and then people can buy votes if they like.”

The top charity gets $15,000, the next gets $7,500 and the last gets $5,000.

People could choose to participate in a 2 mile walk/run, a 10K walk/run or a children’s race.

“We benefit from this a lot,” says Emma Botcher of Stepping Stones. “We only do a couple fundraising things throughout the year so something like this helps a lot.”

The Executive Director of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation agrees that no matter the amount of money her charity receives, it will go a long way.

“Especially being such a new foundation, a lot of people don't know who we are so this has been an exciting way to partner with Royal Credit Union and get our name out in the community and informing people about the importance of funding our classrooms,” says Sarah French of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.

The family friendly event had activities for all ages including a dunk tank, face painting, food trucks and games.

“When you have an event like this in downtown Eau Claire you're bringing thousands of people down in the community to learn what the community is about and have fun and do things with family,” Hoehn says.

About 700 runners registered for the event and in honor of the 25th anniversary, each runner received a commemorative medal.

“We are happy to have been contributing to our community for the past 25 years and we hope we have 25 more,” Hoehn says.

Next year’s Rock the Riverfront Charity classic is already planned for June 27, 2020.

