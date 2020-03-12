25th Freedom Honor Flight postponed

The 25th Freedom Honor Flight that was scheduled for May 9 has been postponed due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising non-essential air travel and large group gatherings.

Organizers for the event say most veterans on the flights are older adults and many have severe underlying chronic medical conditions and the CDC says these individuals are at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

Veterans have been selected for the May 9 flight will be rescheduled for the next flight, according to a release.

