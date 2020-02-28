26-year-old Altoona man charged with 12 counts of child pornography, house labeled as “unsafe for human habitation”

A 26-year-old Altoona man has been charged in Eau Claire County court with possession of child pornography.

Court records show Brandon Halvorsen, 26, has been charged with 12 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a child pornography photo was shared on Discord, a messaging platform, on Dec. 9.

Officers say they made contact with Halvorsen at his residence on Feb. 20 and detectives noted the inside of the residence was “unsafe for human habitation”. Officers noticed floors filled with items, cat feces in different rooms, rotting meat, milk and eggs lying around the kitchen.

Investigators seized Halvorsen’s phone through search warrant and found child pornography videos and images on the cell phone, including the photo that was shared through Discord.

Halvorsen’s signature bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear back in court on April 9.

