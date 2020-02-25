26th annual Chippewa Valley Rally goes to Madison

The 26th annual Chippewa Valley Rally is heading to Madison Tuesday.

The rally is organized by Chippewa Valley Chamber Alliance and is an opportunity for citizens to talk with lawmakers about issues such as workforce, education, broadband, infrastructure and more.

Rally coordinators say there will be a luncheon address by the Governor and informal discussions with lawmakers and staff at the closing reception.

The rally is meeting at the Best Western Premier Park Hotel and the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.

