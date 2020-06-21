280 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, no new deaths

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin is up to 24,819 positive COVID-19 tests results, and 280 of those are new on Sunday. 78% of those are recovered, or 19,310. That means that there are 5,509 active cases in Wisconsin.

Eau Claire County has 5 new cases today, bringing the total up to 161 overall positive test results.

La Crosse County has 23 new cases today, which means they have a total of 267 positive cases.

The DHS reminds Wisconsinites to practice physical distancing, wear a mask when appropriate, wash hands frequently, and cover your cough or sneeze.