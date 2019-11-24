FEZtival of Trees fundraiser continues for a second year in Eau Claire

The Masonic Ballroom in Eau Claire is filled with colorful Christmas trees this week for the 2nd annual FEZtival of Trees, hosted by the local chapter of the Mehara Shrine Club.

The event raises money for the club’s local philanthropies through a Christmas tree raffle. Local businesses donate decorated and pre-lit artificial Christmas trees and presents to be raffled off at the end of the week. For $5, visitors get 10 raffle tickets to enter to win their favorite trees. This year’s theme is “Tropical Christmas”.

“Everyone seems to be very attracted to the lottery tree where there are $500 in scratch-off tickets you can win but there is a good variety of trees,” says club member Brian Dunham.

Visitors also have the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus and take free pictures.

Admission is $2 for adults, and kids 12 and younger are free.

The FEZtival is open Monday November 25 through Wednesday November 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday November 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday November 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Santa will be there every day except Wednesday.