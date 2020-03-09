Wisconsin's 2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Pierce County

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wisconsin in Pierce County according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Pierce County Public Health Department.

Officials say the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently in isolation at home.

According to a press release, county health officials are working to determine people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

People who have had contact with a Coronavirus patient are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The Pierce County Health Department and DHS say they will test people with symptoms.

The first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin was confirmed by DHS on February 5 in an adult patient who had traveled to China.

DHS says the risk of getting COVID-19 is low but people should continue to wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, covering coughs and sneezes and stay home when sick.

Officials will address the media on Tuesday.