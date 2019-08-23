2nd rabid bat found in Eau Claire County

A second rabid bat has been found in Eau Claire County.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says the bat was found Thursday in the 2200 block of North Hillcrest Parkway in Altoona.

The health department says the bat fell from a side of a business and then was unable to fly.

Earlier in the month, a confirmed rabid bat was found in Phoenix Park.

Officials say any exposure to a bat should be reported to your physician and the Health Department immediately. The Health Department can be called at 715-839-4718.

