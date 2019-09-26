3 Barron County men are charged after illegally killing a deer during a closed season

Three men from Barron County have been charged in court after illegally killing a deer when the season has closed.

Court documents show 37-year-old Tyler Crotteau has been charged with illegal hunting deer/carcass, possessing game during closed season- party to a crime and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building. 36-year-old Jeremy Balser and 44-year-old Paul Goin have both been charged with possessing game during a closed season- party to a crime.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made contact with Balser on May 17 in regards of an illegal deer shot in April in the town of Haugen. The criminal complaint says Balser said on April 13 he stopped the car and Crotteau shot the doe out of the vehicle's passenger side window with a .40 caliber pistol. Crotteau later admitted to officials that this was true and he had shot the deer.

Court statements say the deer was gutted, skinned and quartered by Crotteau at Goin’s house. While gutting the deer, two unborn fawns were found. DNR later located a bag with the two fawns in Balser’s freezer. Balser told officials Crotteau had told him he was eventually going to have the fawns mounted by a taxidermist.

A DNR Warden noted in the criminal complaint that Crotteau had suspended hunting, fishing and trapping privileges since 2012. In the years from 2012 to 2017, he had purchased 16 different licenses while his license privileges were still suspended.

The same DNR Warden measured the distance from where the deer was shot to the nearest building, and the complaint states it was approximately 45 yards from a nearby residence.

Crotteau, Balser and Goin are all scheduled to appear in court Oct.2.

