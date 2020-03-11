3 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that a fourth, fifth and sixth person have officially tested positive for COVID-19.

Waukesha County Public Health Department says a Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling in the U.S. and internationally and is now being isolated at home.

Health officials say two Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. Officials say one of the patients is hospitalized and the other is isolated at home.