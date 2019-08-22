3 arrested in La Crosse shooting investigation

Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, 31-year-old Brandon Stemper, 55-year-old Javier Ortiz, who also goes by Tony Ortiz, and 24-year-old Amber Peters have been arrested regarding a shooting that happened July 19 in La Crosse.

A news release says that all three suspects have been referred to the District Attorney’s office for charges. Stemper faces charges of2nd degree reckless endangerment of safety, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct. Ortiz faces charges of 2nd degree reckless endangerment of safety and disorderly conduct. Peters faces obstructing and possibly more charges after the District Attorney’s review.

Police were dispatched to Partners for Excellence School on Caledonia Street at 10 a.m. for reports of damaged windows. Officials also found damage at the Society for Brotherhood Motorcycle Club clubhouse nearby. Police say after an investigation, they determined the damage was done by gunshots.

This is still an active investigation.

Police say if anyone has additional information, they are encouraged to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962.

