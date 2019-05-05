3 arrested in high speed chase

Three people are in custody after a high-speed chase in Richland County.

It happened at about 7:30 Saturday night along US 14 West.

A Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull over a silver pickup truck that was speeding, but the vehicle accelerated when the sergeant put on his warning lights.

The truck kept speeding along US 14 West and onto Bosstown Lane. After that, the truck drove through a private yard, across a septic mound and into the woods.

When the vehicle stopped, all three people riding inside got out, and ran into the woods.

Officials then used a drone and K9 Unit from Grant County to track down the suspects, as they set up a perimeter in the area.

A Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a nearby vehicle, and found that the woman driving was coming to help the people who had run off.

Deputies then found all three suspects, and took them into custody.

Devin Girad, 27, Kevin Campbell, 22, and Tylor Myers, 23, are facing multiple counts, including fleeing an officer, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.