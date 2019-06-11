3 children who died after Amish carriage crash identified

Three children were killed when an Amish horse-drawn carriage was struck by a suspected drunk driver. / Source: WXMI, Tribune, Sturgis Journal via CNN
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:40 AM, Jun 11, 2019

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A funeral home has identified three children who died in southern Michigan after the Amish horse-drawn carriage they were riding in was struck by a driver accused of being drunk.

Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana, identifies them as 6-year-old Lillian Graber, 4-year-old Moses Graber and 2-year-old Jacob Graber. Lillian and Jacob died at Friday's crash scene and Moses died at a hospital.

Police say they were among five children and their parents were ejected in the crash. The mother and another child were seriously injured.

The pickup driver, 21-year-old Tyler Frye, was charged with drunken driving causing death and serious injury. Jail records show an attorney visited him, but a law firm representative declined comment.

The crash happened in Branch County's Algansee Township, near Michigan's boundary with Indiana and home to Amish communities.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus