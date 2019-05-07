3 doses of Narcan needed to revive man in Crandon, 2 arrested

The Forest County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two people in connection to an April fentanyl overdose.

Around 7 p.m. on April 3, the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting assistance to a residence in the Town of Crandon for a non-responsive 27-year-old man.

Officers with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and Crandon Police Department arrived on scene and began live saving measures in an attempt to revive the man. They say he was revived with three doses of Narcan.

Investigators said during the investigation several people were interviewed, there were multiple search warrants executed for cell phone and social media data and reviews of video surveillance footage.

Monday, Brandon Pridgeon, 31, and Shavonn Tuckwab, 19, were arrested on second degree reckless endangerment and delivery of schedule I narcotics.

Both subjects are currently being held in the Forest County Jail.

