3 injured in Jackson County crash

Three people were injured in a Jackson County crash that happened Sunday night on I-94 at milepost 109.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says 42-year-old Christopher Roland received life threatening injuries. 42-year-old Ann Glick and 45-year-old Charity Alexander both had non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement says the crash investigation indicates the vehicle last control, crossed the median and rolled several times.

The crash is still under investigation.