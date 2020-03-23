3 injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)-- Three people were injured in a Jackson County crash that happened Sunday night on I-94 at milepost 109.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says 42-year-old Christopher Roland received life threatening injuries. 42-year-old Ann Glick and 45-year-old Charity Alexander both had non-life threatening injuries.
Law enforcement says the crash investigation indicates the vehicle last control, crossed the median and rolled several times.
The crash is still under investigation.