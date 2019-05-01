$3 million grant to fund Alzheimer's research in Wisconsin

Three million dollars is coming to the state of Wisconsin to research Alzheimer’s disease.

Senator Tammy Baldwin announced the federal grant Wednesday.

The National Institute of Health will provide the funding for the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s disease research center at the UW-Madison campus.

Baldwin says Alzheimer’s puts enormous demands on our health care system, so preventative research is crucial.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease and the number is projected to grow by millions in the next decade.

Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire says more funding for research is one step closer to finding a cure.

“We’ve always been a strong supporter and fundraiser for the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Institute,” said Katie Fennell, Director of Community Relations at Azura Memory Care. “This is just adding more funds and more ability to do the research and working to finding both treatments as well as ultimately a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.”

There is no word on how the funds will be allocated just yet. This funding will focus on prevention research that will help slow the impacts of Alzheimer’s disease.