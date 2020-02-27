3 people charged in large Dunn County drug bust

Three people have been charged after law enforcement conduct a large Dunn County drug bust.

Court records show Ashley Speicher, 32 from Chippewa Falls, Travis Hanson, 39 from Eau Claire, and Jermaine Stapleton, 36 from Eagan, MN, have all been charged in Dunn County court.

Speicher has been charged with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver meth (repeater), conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver heroin (>10-50g repeater) and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>1-5g repeater).

Hanson has been charged with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver meth (repeater), conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver heroin (>10-50g repeater), conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>1-5g, repeater) and felony bail jumping (repeater).

Stapleton has been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth (repeater), possession with intent to deliver heroin (>10-50g repeater) and possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>1-5g repeater).

According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office- West Central Dug Task Force was investigating a case of controlled substances and conducted a controlled buy of heroin. Law enforcement found 236 grams (half-pound) of meth, 11.5 grams of heroin and 1.3 grams of cocaine in Stapleton’s vehicle. The task force has been investigating Hanson and Speicher over the last eight to nine months.

The criminal complaint says Hanson planned to pick up a large amount of drugs from a supplier in the Twin Cities area earlier this week. He returned to Wisconsin Tuesday.

Speicher is being held on a $15,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 3. Hanson is held on a $30,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

Stapleton is currently being held on a $30,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 6.

