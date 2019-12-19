3 people wounded during ‘active shooter situation’ at R.I. senior living complex

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:27 PM, Dec 19, 2019

WESTERLY, R.I. (CNN/Gray News) - Three people have been hurt in an “active shooting situation," state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray said Thursday.

At least three people were shot and the shooter remains at large in Westerly, Rhode Island. (Source: CNN)

The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, Murray said.

Law enforcement officers are searching for a gunman.

Westerly Public Schools were put on lockdown as a precaution. Later, classes were dismissed for the day and all after-school activities canceled.

The Westerly Hospital also was on lockdown and remains on a “heightened sense of security.” spokesman Bill Hanrahan told WPRI-TV. The facility is about a mile from where the shooting took place.

Westerly is a beachside town, about 60 miles southeast of Hartford, Connecticut. It has a population of about 23,000 people.

