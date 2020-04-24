3 suspects arrested in case of 2018 Price County death

Price County Sheriff's Office has arrested three suspects in the case of a 2018 death that happened in the county.

Sheriff Brian Schmidt says 27-year-old Jacob Koerner, 24-year-old Alexis Boraas- Stueber, both from the Park Falls area, and 38-year-old Jason Williams, from Wausau, have been arrested.

Law enforcement say 36-year-old Jason Martin was found dead in the township of Lake on October 29, 2018 and the use of heroin was determined to be a factor in his death.

Sheriff Schmidt says Koerner and Boraas- Stueber had sold Martin heroin in the evening of Oct. 28. They obtained the drugs from Williams.

Williams was arrested on April 21 and Koerner and Boraas- Stueber were arrested on April 22.