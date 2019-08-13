3 vehicle car accident in Rusk County

A three vehicle car crash happened in Rusk County Monday morning at 8:48 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital.

Carol Wangerin of Ladysmith was extricated from her vehicle and flown to Marshfield. Her condition is unknown at this time. The other two drivers were treated and released.

According to Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wangerin was waiting to turn and was struck from behind by Dena Pichelman of Barron. After hitting Wangerin’s vehicle, Pichelman ended in oncoming traffic where she was hit by Jerry Gerber of Rice Lake.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 8 and Schmidt Road in the town of Grant, just west of Ladysmith.

The crash remains under investigation.

