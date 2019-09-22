3-year-old found dead in hot car in Texas

A 3-year-old was found dead in a hot car Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, police say. (Source: KSAT via CNN)
Updated: Sun 12:37 AM, Sep 22, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT/CNN) - A 3-year-old boy was found dead in a hot car Saturday in San Antonio.

According to police, a family arrived home from a T-ball game with their two sons in the early afternoon and discovered they had accidentally left the younger child in the hot car.

When the parents went back to the car to get him, he was found unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department believes there was no foul play, but homicide detectives are investigating the case.

If the medical examiner's office confirms the child died because he was left in the car, he will be the sixth child in Texas to die in a hot car this year, according to Kids and Cars, an advocacy group.

Texas has had the highest number of child hot car deaths, tallying 131 since 1991.

