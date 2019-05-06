3-year-old girl dies in New York after father allegedly locks her inside burning car

Updated: Mon 3:42 PM, May 06, 2019

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) – A 3-year-old girl died in a car fire in New York City, and police said it appears to have been intentional.

Police said a 3-year-old was killed in a car fire after her father allegedly chained the doors of the vehicle closed. (Source: WPIX/Tribune/CNN)

Authorities said the car doors were chained shut, allegedly by the child’s father.

Fire officials found Zoey Pereira in the back seat of the burning vehicle in Queens Sunday night.

Firefighters were able to get the girl out of the car, but she later died from her injuries.

There were two fuel canisters and a propane tank inside the car, firefighters said.

"The male had fled the vehicle while it was on fire. A search for the male was conducted and he was found a short distance away," said Dep. Chief Joseph Gallucci of the New York Police Department.

One witness said the man identified as the girl’s father, a 39-year-old whose name has not been released, was also injured in the fire.

The man, who sustained burns all over his body, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

He has not yet been charged, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide, they said.

Copyright 2019 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
