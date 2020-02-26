Appleton police: 3 year-old accidentally shot in the hand

Police in Appleton are investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot in the hand. Police say they received a call on Monday, February 26th around 4:30 p.m. The child who was treated and released from the hospital.

Police released the information on their Facebook page more than a week after the incident. The department declined to go into further detail about what happened.

“Out of sensitivity to the family we will not be releasing the location of the incident, but we feel it is important to discuss proper firearm safety. This investigation is currently ongoing, but it was determined the injury was sustained during an accidental discharge,”

It’s unclear whether the child accidentally fired the weapon or someone else.

The post went on to say that failure to secure a firearm and allowing a child to have access is against the law.

“We have gun locks available in the lobby of the police department free of charge to help assist in making firearm safety a priority,” the post said.

