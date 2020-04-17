30 area nonprofits awarded grant money

Soon after the COVID-19 outbreak hit western Wisconsin, the Eau Claire Community Foundation and the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley set up a quick response community fund, aimed at helping people have food, health and shelter.

Friday, officials announced more than $223,000 in grants has been awarded from the fund, going to more than 30 area nonprofits.

Eau Claire Community Foundation Executive Director Sue Bornick says in the following weeks, they expect to give out another $100,000 or more.

Over $50,000 was awarded to 11 area nonprofits in the most-recent week of granting.

