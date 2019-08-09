30th annual Charity Golf Outing held by L.E. Phillips Career Development Center

The L.E Phillips Career Development Center held its 30th annual Charity Golf Outing today.

The event was held at the Hickory Hills Golf Course and raises money for individuals with disabilities.

More than 350 golfers were at the event and WEAU’s Tyler Mickleson was the host.

Tee times started at 9 a.m. and there were on-course games, prizes, raffles and a silent auction.

CDC hosts this fundraiser to raise money for services and employment opportunities for those with disabilities and disadvantages.

