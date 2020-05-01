31 Wisconsin school districts awarded Fab Lab grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced 31 school districts were awarded grants that total up to $690,000.

These grants are for fab lab facilities. Fab lab's are high-technology workshops equipped with computer controlled manufacturing components.

The Eau Claire Area School District says the money will go towards the purchase of equipment to develop of fab lab at both Memorial High School and North High School.

“We are grateful for the help we received from McDonough Manufacturing and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, which supported our application for the grant from WEDC,” said Dr.

Mary Ann Hardebeck, Superintendent. “These funds will go a long way toward providing students with the 21st century learning opportunities they need to prepare themselves for a wide range of college and career opportunities. This is an incredible milestone for our fab lab project.”

The follow school districts were awarded grants Friday:

· Merrill Area Public Schools, $15,000

· School District of Brown Deer, $25,000

· Mellen School District, $24,500

· Rice Lake Area School District, $25,000

· School District of Beloit Turner, $25,000

· Milwaukee Public Schools, $25,000

· School District of Abbotsford, $15,000

· School District of Mauston, $15,000

· New Lisbon School District, $9,700

· Somerset School District, $25,000

· Waupun Area School District, $25,000

· Pewaukee School District, $25,000

· School District of Poynette, $23,900

· Elmbrook Schools, $25,000

· School District of Drummond, $13,200

· Wauwatosa School District, $25,000

· School District of Mondovi, $25,000

· Oshkosh Area School District, $25,000

· Washington Island School District, $25,000

· Eau Claire Area School District, $25,000

· School District of Omro, $25,000

· Coleman School District, $25,000

· School District of Random Lake, $25,000

· Union Grove Union High School District, $25,000

· Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah School District, $22,200

· Lake Holcombe School District, $25,000

· School District of New Berlin, $19,000

· Cedarburg School District, $25,000

· Elkhorn Area School District, $13,500

· School District of Mishicot, $22,200

· Westby Area School District, $25,000