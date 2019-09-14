31st Annual International Fall Festival held in Eau Claire

Summer has come to an end and community members are already celebrating the fall season.

The 31st Annual International Fall Festival was held in downtown Eau Claire Saturday. The event features several international booths ranging from food to cultural dances. A booth for Irish River Dancing seemed to steal the show this year. Live music featured sounds from around the world with a highlight being a performance by the Chinese Friendship Association. Organizers say the goal of the festival is to bring all walks of life together.

"Celebrate diversity in our community. We're always looking to make it more diverse, so next year we're looking for even more vendors that are more cultural diverse as well. But, celebrating that international flavor and different cultures that live in our community," said Organizer, Dustin Olson.

In his first year running the festival, Olson said that the turnout this year was great.

