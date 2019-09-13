31st International Fall Festival set for Saturday

If you are looking for a family friendly activity to enjoy this weekend, an annual tradition is returning to Eau Claire.

This weekend in downtown Eau Claire you can learn about different cultures and try some new food. Downtown Eau Claire will be a busy place on Saturday as thousands of people will head down to the 31st annual International Fall Festival.

The downtown area will be packed full of vendors, games, activities and lots of different kinds of food to try. Organizers say there will everything from Korean food, to Jamaican and even some classic American foods.

"It's a lot of fun, there is such a variety of vendors and people that participate in the event and it's really kind of more of those things that remind us that there are so many different people from so many different backgrounds, even in our community here,” said Dustin Olson from Downtown Eau Claire Inc.

There will also be a parade and several performances throughout the day, including the Blugold marching band. Organizers say each year thousands of people come out to the International Fall Festival to celebrate the diversity here in the Chippewa Valley.

"It's been an event that the community likes, if the weather is good we get several thousand people that attend on an annual basis so the community is telling us that it's something they would like to see continue,” Olson said. “It's something I think is important for downtown, we want to get people to come downtown and participate in the events that we plan and this is certainly something that brings people together downtown."

The International Fall Festival is free to attend. It will run on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire.