33-year-old man dies in Sawyer County Crash on Wednesday

One man is dead after a crash on County Highway E in Sawyer County.

33-year-old Bradley Wilson died from injuries sustained in the crash according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened on Nov. 27 around 2:53 p.m. on County Highway E near Agency Road in the Town of Bass Lake.

According to the release, Wilson was driving southbound at a high rate of speed, passing another vehicle in a no passing zone, lost control of his truck leaving the roadway, striking trees and rolling on the truck’s roof.

Wilson was the only person in the truck.

The incident is still under investigation.

