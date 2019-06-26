33rd Annual Country Fest underway near Cadott

One of the Chippewa Valley's largest music festivals is kicking off.

The 33rd Annual Country Fest gets under way at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the grounds just north of Cadott.

Five music stages are set up for those coming out the next few days with 7,000 camp sites set up near the concert grounds.

This is the second straight year Country Fest has scaled back to three full nights rather than four.

Organizers say 2018 was the biggest fest to date.

"As far as people that come here, we have locals. We have people from regionally, from across the nation as well as multiple countries that make could at their home either for the week or for the weekend.

So, it's pretty neat to see all different walks of life come together and just get to experience something unique and fun here," said director of marketing Megan Vruwink.

The group "Little Big Town" is Thursday night's headline act on the main stage.

Country Fest runs through Saturday.