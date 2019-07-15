39-year anniversary of storm that ripped through Western Wisconsin

On this date 39 years ago, Western Wisconsin was the target of one of the worst storms to hit the Chippewa Valley.

That night in 1980, a line of storms rolled through and caused widespread damage throughout the area. Winds reached as high as 112 miles an hour when the storm hit.

Thousands lost power, including 97-percent of the city of Eau Claire, and many had to wait up to two weeks before it was restored.

137 homes were destroyed in Dunn, Pierce, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. A 25-year-old woman from Eau Galle, in Dunn County, was killed in the storm.