Ski Sprites hold third annual Ski for Support Cancer show

Every three minutes a person in the United States is diagnosed with leukemia. The Ski Sprites held their 3rd annual Ski for Support Cancer show Sunday evening at Lake Altoona Beach.

Sunday's event raised awareness and donations for local leukemia patients in the Chippewa Valley. The skiers wore orange to show support for those battling the deadly disease.

Members of the Ski Sprites say the event is important to everyone involved. Miranda Heinzen says, "For the last three years we've chose a certain cancer that means something special for one of our team members. We're giving all the donations we get at our ski show and giving it to patients at Marshfield Clinic's Cancer Center in Eau Claire"

Heinzen says they chose leukemia because a teacher in Altoona is currently battling the disease.