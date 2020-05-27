4-H goes virtual

4-H doesn't quite look the same lately.

“It's a youth development organization focused on learning by doing, hands on learning, project-based learning,” Rachel Hart-Brinson, 4-H Program Educator.

Usually they'd be doing club meetings, preparing for the fair, and doing hands-on projects with their project leaders, but in-person programming has been canceled for the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of them have been making phone calls, some of them have been writing notes to keep connections going,” she says.

Now club meetings have gotten a little more creative.

“A lot of clubs during their club meetings will also do some sort of project at the end, and some have been getting really creative like doing balloon twisting demonstration, they were going to have that happen in person but they did it over Zoom, and face painting demonstration, there was a succulent planting," she says.

And the usual summer trips are going virtual.

“One of the trips that happens, there are international exchange programs that happen, there will be a virtual trip to Japan and virtual trip to Norway where they connect with host families,” says Hart-Brinson.

However, 4-H members say they are doing their best to keep its members engaged.

The Eau Claire County Fair hasn't made a statement on whether it's happening, but 4-Hers will have to make the personal decision to participate, or not, according to UW-Extension.

To volunteer with 4-H, email Rachel Hart-Brinson at rachel.hartbrinson@wisc.edu.

