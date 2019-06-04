4 arrested on drug charges in City of Blair

The Blair Police Department says four people are arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after a traffic stop in the City of Blair.

It happened Monday on Olson Street and Tappen Street. Police say during the contact, Independence Police Department K9 Crush was deployed. After a search of the vehicle, police found methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous drug paraphernalia.

40-year old Carl R. Luther, 46-year-old Katina L. Russo, 43-year-old Travis T. Turnmire, and 41-year-old Rosalie K. Hale were all arrested for possession of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.

A juvenile was present in the vehicle and taken into protective custody by Trempealeau County Human Services. Luther was also charged with his 2nd OWI with a child in the vehicle.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

