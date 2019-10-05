4 homeless men beaten with metal object and killed in New York City, police say

Police believe the man suspected of beating four homeless men to death as they slept is also homeless. (Source: WABC via CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 8:25 AM, Oct 05, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Four men who are believed to be homeless have been brutally attacked and killed in a New York City rampage.

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man was in critical condition Saturday after also being struck with a metal object.

The attack happened in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. when one assault was in progress.

All the victims were attacked in three different locations in Chinatown.

Police say a 24-year-old suspect is in custody but has yet to be charged.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
