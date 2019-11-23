4 hurt in explosion at Dippin’ Dots in McCracken County, Ky.

McCracken County Dippin' Dots explosion. Photo taken by Jerome Mansfield, McCracken County EMA Director. (Source: Jerome Mansfield, McCracken County EMA Director.)
By  | 
Updated: Sat 2:26 AM, Nov 23, 2019

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were hurt in an explosion Friday night at the Dippin’s Dots factory in McCracken County Ky, located at 5101 Charter Oak Drive, across from the emergency operation center.

According to Jerome Mansfield, EMA director of McCracken County, four people inside the facility were injured, and all of them have been transported to a hospital. The medical status of the four people involved is not known at this time.

“We have very few employees that work the night shift, all employees have been accounted for. Four were taken to hospital with reported injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries,” said Steve Heisner, Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Dippin’ Dots LLC.

There was a nitrogen leak. At this time, it is unclear whether it contributed to the explosion, or if it occurred after the explosion.

The Paducah Fire Department has been working with Atmos Energy, Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, and Paducah Water.

Pam Spencer, Paducah spokesperson, noted that the focus is currently shifting to the investigation phase, with the fire crews beginning to leave the site.

“We will soon be able to get inside safely, and make an assessment of what has occurred. The building is all intact. There was an isolated explosion, for lack of a better term,” said Heisner. “We do not yet know what the cause of that explosion was.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group via KFVS. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at kfvs12.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus