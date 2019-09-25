4 people charged after string of counterfeit $100 bills used in Eau Claire

Four people from Illinois have been charged in Eau Claire County after a string of counterfeit $100 bills were used at various locations in Eau Claire.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Jessica Dampier, 21-year-old Keyon Fowler, 20-year-old Nigel Lee and 19-year-old Chianne Royster have each been charged with uttering a forgery- as party to a crime.

A criminal complaint shows Panera Bread, Festival Food, Micon Cinema 7, Dunkin Donuts, O’Reily’s Auto Parts Store, Famous Daves, Topper’s Pizza, Sally’s Beauty Supply, Auto Zone, Best Buy and Noodles and Company all came in contact with counterfeit bills on Sept. 20. Many stores tried testing the $100 bills with counterfeit bill pens, and the bills given passed this test.

Officers say while speaking with Lee, they detected the odor or raw marijuana. Lee claimed he smokes but there was none in the vehicle. Officers later found a substance consistent with raw marijuana.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop and eventually a subject and vehicle search after finding a vehicle consistent with reports. During the stop and search, officials found large amounts of cash. When the suspects were asked about what they were doing in Eau Claire, they could not give a clear answer.

Dampier, Fowler and Royster are each being held on a $2,500 cash bond and are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.

Lee is also being held on a $2,500 cash bond but is scheduled to be in court Nov. 4.

