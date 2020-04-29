4 people in custody after chase that started with fake $100 bill

Four people were taken into custody after a chase that police say started with a fake $100 bill.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says a man tried to buy something at a Hastings Way business Tuesday afternoon with counterfeit money. The person was arrested, but three men in the car drove off.

a high speed chase then started on Highway 53 and Interstate 94.

Eventually, the Trempealeau and Jackson County Sheriff's Offices, the State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources helped with the chase.

After spike strips were used to stop the vehicle, the three ran off. Dogs were used to track them and the three men were taken into custody.

