A man is left with serious injuries after losing control of his 4-wheeler.

It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. near the town of Almena.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says 41 –year-old, Robber Miller of Barron was driving up a hill when he lost control, and rolled the vehicle.

Miller was flown from the scene to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.