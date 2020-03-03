4-year-old student hit boarding school bus, released from hospital

A four-year-old has been released from a Hayward hospital after being hit by a vehicle as she was boarding her school bus.

Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday at 7:13 a.m. deputies received notice of an injury crash involving a student who was boarding a school bus in the village of Radisson, on Martin Street.

Law enforcement says Geralynne Berg, 63 of Hayward, passed the school bus on the right side, hitting the student. The four-year-old was reported to be under the front of the vehicle when Berg stopped but has since been released from the hospital.

Berg was taking into custody and issued multiple traffic citations

The accident is still under investigation.

