Family and friends filled the Hobbs Ice Center Sunday afternoon as skaters took to the ice for the 40th annual Eau Claire Figure Skating Ice Show.

This year's music and performances took the audience all over the country with a variety of different performances.

Organizers say this show is a chance for the figure skating club's youngest skaters to showcase their talents without competition.

Skaters practiced for two weeks and some skaters learned up to six new routines for the show.

"The kids really get to share it with the people that are closest to them and they get to work as a group," said Celena Smitheruter, coach.

"Figure skating can be quite the individual sport but for the show, they all come together for a common goal."

The show also featured guest skaters from the UWEC synchronized skating team and a hockey number with hockey players from local high schools.