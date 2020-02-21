42nd Annual Home and Garden Show has new location

The 42nd Annual Home and Garden Show by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is February 21-23 at a new location this year. It will be held at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Old Mill Plaza.

Fri Feb 21st 1-8pm

Sat Feb 22nd 9am – 5pm

Sun Feb 23rd 10am – 4pm

Tickets are available for $6 through Thurs Feb 20th at Festival Foods, Menards, and Green Oasis.

They’re also available at the door for $8.

Key activities happening throughout the event include:

Dream Backyard Grand Giveaway (everyone who attends can enter to win)

Scavenger Hunt (new this year) – look for photos displayed in booths and a $250 Visa gift card is given away each day

Plant Sale

Daily Theme Activities (Fri – Senior Day, Fri night – music & beer/wine, Saturday – Demonstration Day, Sunday – Family Day)

Demonstration Day, Saturday Feb 22nd

Throughout the day, a variety of different demonstrations for homeowners to help them with their next home project.